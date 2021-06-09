European Commission joins Czech case against Poland's Turow coal mine

The European Commission will take part in the Czech Republic's lawsuit against Poland at Europe's highest court over the expansion of the Polish Turow coal mine near the countries' border, a Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"I can now confirm that the Commission has today submitted its request to intervene before the Court of Justice of the EU in Case C-121/21 Czechia v Poland," the spokesperson said. The Commission said in December that Poland had committed some of the infringements of European Union law that the Czech Republic had claimed in the case. Those included incorrectly applying EU laws requiring it to consult the public and neighbouring countries over extending the life of the mine.

The Czech government brought the case against its northern neighbour saying the mine's expansion was damaging communities on its side of the central European frontier. The two countries, though, are seeking to negotiate an agreement and possible withdrawal of the lawsuit if agreed conditions are met.

Last month, the European Court of Justice ordered Poland to immediately stop mining at the site operated by Polish state-run company PGE, pending a final decision in the case.