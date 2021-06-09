There should be a union of states under federal structure, feels Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed the view that there should be a union of all the states under the federal structure. "In the federal structure, there should be a union of all state governments, so that other states can also fight if any one state feels harassed," Banerjee said.

She further requested other opposition leaders in the country to 'save democracy'. "I want to request all opposition parties to save democracy, to save the youth, farmers and labourers," she said.

She further reiterated her demand for the withdrawal of the Centre's farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for the last six months. "Industries are suffering and GST is being levied on medicines. For the last 7 months, they (Central government) didn't bother to speak to farmers. I demand that all three farm laws be withdrawn," Banerjee had said. (ANI)

