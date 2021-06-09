Left Menu

Jagan Reddy to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow, likely to discuss Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Delhi on Thursday and is likely to discuss about the Polavaram project with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Delhi on Thursday and is likely to discuss about the Polavaram project with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister will go to Delhi tomorrow and will return to Amaravati on Friday noon.

On December 16, 2020, Reddy met Shah at his residence and discussed various issues of state interest, including details of the Polavaram project. The Polavaram project is an under construction multi-purpose irrigation National project on the Godavari River in the West Godavari District and East Godavari District in the state.

On Tuesday, Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention to incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies as part of assistance given to state governments under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Reddy, in his letter to the Prime Minister, mentioned that the Central government in past 7 years has sanctioned more than 3 crore houses to Andhra Pradesh with the release of Central assistance of almost Rs 3 lakh crores. (ANI)

