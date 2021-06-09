Vaccine manufacturing unit to be set up in Thiruvanathapuram

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to initiate stepsto set up a vaccine manufacturing unit at the Life Science Park at Thonnackal in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state cabinet, which met today, decided to appoint S Chithra IAS as the project director of the vaccine production unit.

Advertisement

The CMO in a release said a working group will be formed which will take up the discussions with major vaccine manufacturers and initiate the steps for production.

In the state cabinet meet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was also decided to approve projects submitted by various departments under the Rebuild Kerala initiative.

The cabinet also approvedthe initial process of acquiring land for a semi-high speed railway project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

The CMO also informed that COVID-19 deaths will be reported with the help of software by June 15.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)