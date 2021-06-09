Maharashtra: Teenage boy drowns in lake, friend missing

A teenage boy drowned in the Ambala lake in Ramtek town in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday while his friend was missing, police said.

The deceased, identified as Nisarg Wagh, was a resident of Nagpur. He and four other friends had gone to Ramtek in a car- all students of class 12. They parked their car near a police checkpoint in the morning and walked to the lake, an official said. He said Wagh, his friend Kunal Neware, and two others entered the waters for swimming but after some time they started drowning. While two other managed to swam back to safety, Wagh and Neware disappeared in the water. Ramtek police personnel rushed to the spot and informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The body of Wagh was fished out of the lake in the night while Neware was missing. A case of accidental death was registered.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)