Gujarat man sentenced to life for killing person for intervening in fight

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:24 IST
Bhavnagar, Jun 9 (PT) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here in Gujarat on Wednesday for the murder of a person who intervened in a fight involving the convict, in an incident that took place over two years ago.

The court of district judge RT Vachhani awarded life sentence to Ashish Makwana for killing one Yogirajsinh Gohil after he tried to intervene in the fight between the convict and one Gitaben Jhanjmera on April 25, 2019, near here in Bhavnagar.

The court found Makwana guilty of murder after taking into consideration the accounts of 13 witnesses and 28 documentary evidences that were placed before it by public prosecutor Vipul Devmurari.

The victim was stabbed to death by Makwana with a dagger after he tried to persuade him not to quarrel, according to the prosecution.

His father later lodged an FIR against Makwana, who was subsequently arrested, it said. PTI COR KA RSY RSY

