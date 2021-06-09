Left Menu

2 killed after motorcycle rams into wall in Delhi

Two men were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a wall and they fell into a drain in east Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Farhan 30, a resident of Trilokpuri, and Vijay 25, a resident of Dwarka.

Two men were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a wall and they fell into a drain in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Farhan (30), a resident of Trilokpuri, and Vijay (25), a resident of Dwarka. They worked as catering consultants, they said.

Farhan and Vijay were travelling on a motorcycle when it rammed into a wall and the two fell into a drain on Tuesday night. After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and the bodies were fished out of the drain, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, they said.

