Maha: Five held for kidnapping six-month-old boy

With the arrest of five persons, including two married couples, police at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the kidnapping case of a six-month-old boy, an official said. During the intervening night of June 5 and 6, a 30-year-old woman from Bihar was sleeping with her two children near a shop close to a temple in Kalyan. While she was asleep, some unidentified persons had kidnapped her six-month-old son. After she realised that her baby has gone missing, she approached the police, who registered a case of kidnapping, he said. ''Following the complaint, the police started probing the case and checked the CCTV footage. During the probe, they came to know that the accused wanted to sell the child to someone at Rs 1,00,000,'' he said. Based on the intelligence inputs, the police on Tuesday arrested three accused- Aarti Kunal Kot, (22), Heena Majid (26) and her husband Farhan Abdul Razak Majid (38) - while they were taking the child for sale in an auto, the police official said.

Two other accused, identified as Vishal Trimbake (20) and Kunal Kot (23), were also arrested later, police said. ''While Vishal and Kunal kidnapped the child, the Majid couple and Aarti were taking the child in an auto to be handed over to a woman in exchange of Rs 1 lakh. However, their plan was foiled as the police nabbed them in time,'' he said. The arrested accused were produced before a local court on Wednesday, which remanded them in police custody till June 14.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)