Terror accused approaches Delhi court, claims he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Tihar by inmates

A terror accused on Wednesday approached a Delhi court claiming that he was beaten up by other inmates inside Tihar jail and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and sought appropriate direction to the superintendent to look into the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A terror accused on Wednesday approached a Delhi court claiming that he was beaten up by other inmates inside Tihar jail and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and sought appropriate direction to the superintendent to look into the matter. In the application filed by advocates MS Khan and Quasar Khan, the counsel told the Court that the accused, Rashid Zafar, was beaten up and forced to chant religious slogans of another religion by the inmates.

The advocates told the Court that the incident was disclosed by the applicant/accused Zafar to his father telephonically from Tihar Jail. Zafar's advocate said that he is lodged in Tihar Central Jail, and therefore they urged the court "most respectfully and in the interest of justice prayed that appropriate directions may be passed to the Jail Superintendent to look into the matter."

The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow. Zafar was arrested in 2018 after NIA, in coordination with the Special cell of Delhi Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police carried out searches at six places in Jafrabad, Seelampur in Delhi, and 11 places in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

