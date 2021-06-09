U.S. blacklists four Nicaraguans, including Ortega's daughter -Treasury website
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguans, including Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, the daughter of President Daniel Ortega, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
The U.S. also blacklisted Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramirez, Edwin Ramon Castro Rivera and Julio Modesto Rodriguez Balladares, according to the website.
