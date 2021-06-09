Left Menu

Brace up for third wave of COVID: Karnataka CM to Anganwadi workers

In a video conference with Anganwadi workers on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asked them to brace up for the third wave of COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:16 IST
Brace up for third wave of COVID: Karnataka CM to Anganwadi workers
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a video conference with Anganwadi workers on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asked them to brace up for the third wave of COVID-19. "Experts have opined that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect children the most. In this background, your role in protecting the children is very important," he said.

Yediyurappa instructed the Anganwadi workers to identify and prioritise children with malnutrition and those suffering from ill-health. He added that they should remain in constant touch with the health department and must strive to combat the pandemic. "Anganwadi workers are providing notable service in combating COVID-19 at the grass-root level. They are playing a significant role in protecting the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants," the CM opined.

Appreciating their efforts in the fight against COVID, be it distributing nutritional food kits to beneficiaries at home, conducting house-to-house visits to create awareness, or working in the Gram Panchayat level Taskforce, the CM said, "About 85.91 per cent of Anganwadi workers have been inoculated, and have been considered as front line warriors". Regarding the compensation for families of those Anganwadi workers who died due to COVID, he said, "During the first wave about 20 workers and assistants had lost their lives, and the compensation amount of Rs 30 lakhs each had been distributed to their families".

Karnataka government has also announced a relief package for various categories affected due to the second wave of the pandemic. "Anganwadi workers will also get Rs 2000 each," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021