4 held for 'cattle slaughter' after encounter with police in UP's Hathras

Four men were arrested for allegedly slaughtering cattle following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Wednesday, officials said.

Two of the arrested men were injured in the gunfight, they added.

Advertisement

The gunfight broke out in the pre-dawn hours in the Chandpa police station area, where cattle carcasses were found strewn last week, Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

''The arrests were made in a joint operation by the Chandpa police and the Special Operations Group (SOG). During the encounter, two of the accused were injured and they have been hospitalised, while the two others were arrested from the spot,'' he said.

The accused were roaming around with a plan to slaughter cattle, the SP said, adding that the police have seized two illegal firearms, two choppers and three butcher's knives from them.

On June 2, cattle carcasses were found strewn outside a village in Chandpa, after which an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint from the village head, the officer said.

''The FIR was lodged under stringent provisions of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. I had formed three teams, which worked out the case and arrested the accused,'' Jaiswal said.

He said provisions of the Gangsters Act would also be invoked against the accused, who have been identified as Naseem alias Waseem, Karua alias Naushad, Azmat and Malla -- all natives of Aligarh district.

''Waseem, the leader of the gang, had recently shifted to Hathras. All four of them have a criminal background and their detailed history is being looked into,'' the SP added.

The district police chief said he has also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the teams involved in the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)