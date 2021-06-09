Maha: Nigerian national held, cocaine worth Rs 95.60 lakh seized

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian national and seized from him cocaine worth Rs 95.60 lakh at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The action was taken by Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police on Monday. Senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Tulinj police station said they had received a tip-off that a foreign national would come to Pragati Nagar residential colony to sell cocaine. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Monday evening and the accused was nabbed with a bag in his hand. The police carried out his search and found him to be carrying 478 grams of cocaine worth Rs 95,60,000, he said, The accused was identified as Samuel Femi, and an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

