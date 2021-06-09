Left Menu

Maha: Nigerian national held, cocaine worth Rs 95.60 lakh seized

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian national and seized from him cocaine worth Rs 95.60 lakh at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The police carried out his search and found him to be carrying 478 grams of cocaine worth Rs 95,60,000, he said, The accused was identified as Samuel Femi, and an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act was registered against him.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian national and seized from him cocaine worth Rs 95.60 lakh at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The action was taken by Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police on Monday. Senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Tulinj police station said they had received a tip-off that a foreign national would come to Pragati Nagar residential colony to sell cocaine. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Monday evening and the accused was nabbed with a bag in his hand. The police carried out his search and found him to be carrying 478 grams of cocaine worth Rs 95,60,000, he said, The accused was identified as Samuel Femi, and an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

