Prisoner attempts suicide in Nagpur jail

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An under-trial prisoner attempted suicide at the Nagpur Central Jail, police said on Wednesday.

Roshan Kayyum Sheikh (31) tried to hang himself from a window with the elastic strap of an undergarment around 2.15 pm on Tuesday, said an official of Dhantoli police station here.

Jail constable Paresh Bute saw it and stopped Sheikh in time, he said.

Sheikh, arrested in an extortion case, has been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). On April 25, he was attacked by four other inmates and had to be hospitalized for his injuries, the official said.

