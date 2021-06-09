Left Menu

Three men involved in fake recruitment in police held in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:31 IST
Three men involved in fake recruitment in police held in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in fake recruitment in police department using forged documents were arrested in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the office of the UP DGP said for the past few days, police were getting reports about a gang deploying impersonators of candidates in recruitment exams by forging documents.

On Tuesday night, the gang was busted in Agra's Etmadaullah police station area and its three members were arrested in a joint operation by UP's Special Task Force and Agra Police, it said.

Those arrested have been identified as Abhishek Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ramprakash Sharma (of Aligarh), the statement said, adding Aadhar and PAN cards were recovered from them.

The arrested accused are being interrogated, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021