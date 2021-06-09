Indore police nabs man for printing fake currency notes

Indore police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly printing counterfeit Rupee notes from his home and circulating them in the market. The police also seized fake currencies worth over Rs 2.5 lakh from his residence.

On Wednesday, holding a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Indore, Manish Kapooria said: "Accused Rajratan Taide, a resident of Indore's Azad Nagar, was printing fake currencies for the last two months in his home itself. We have seized a printing machine, papers that were being used for notes, etc., from his residence." "He has circulated such notes worth thousands of rupees so far in the market. Fake notes worth Rs 2,53,100 have been seized from his residence," the police officer added. (ANI)

