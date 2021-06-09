Left Menu

Indore police nabs man for printing fake currency notes

Indore police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly printing counterfeit Rupee notes from his home and circulating them in the market.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:39 IST
Indore police nabs man for printing fake currency notes
Indore DIG Manish Kapooria (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly printing counterfeit Rupee notes from his home and circulating them in the market. The police also seized fake currencies worth over Rs 2.5 lakh from his residence.

On Wednesday, holding a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Indore, Manish Kapooria said: "Accused Rajratan Taide, a resident of Indore's Azad Nagar, was printing fake currencies for the last two months in his home itself. We have seized a printing machine, papers that were being used for notes, etc., from his residence." "He has circulated such notes worth thousands of rupees so far in the market. Fake notes worth Rs 2,53,100 have been seized from his residence," the police officer added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021