One Russian serviceman killed, three injured on patrol in Syria -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 01:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

One Russian servicemen was killed and three were injured when an explosive device detonated under their patrol car in the Syrian province of Al Hasakah, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian military.

It said the three wounded servicemen were rushed to hospital and their lives were not now in danger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

