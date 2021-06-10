One Russian serviceman killed, three injured on patrol in Syria -RIA
One Russian servicemen was killed and three were injured when an explosive device detonated under their patrol car in the Syrian province of Al Hasakah, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian military.
It said the three wounded servicemen were rushed to hospital and their lives were not now in danger.
