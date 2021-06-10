Left Menu

Rockets hit near U.S. forces and contractors in Iraq in separate attacks -officials

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 10-06-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 01:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Rockets hit near U.S. forces and contractors in Iraq on Wednesday, including an air base north of Baghdad and a military base at Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi army and security officials said.

The army reported at least three rockets hit Balad air base, where U.S. contractors are based.

Security officials told Reuters at least one rocket hit shortly afterwards near the airport at a base which U.S. military aircraft use.

