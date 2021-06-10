U.S. provides over $181 million to avert famine in Tigray, Ethiopia

The United States is providing more than $181 million to deliver food, water and aid to feed more than three million people it said were facing famine in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where thousands have been killed since the conflict erupted in November.

"The already dire situation in Tigray is deteriorating at alarming speed. As a result of the conflict, nearly 90 percent of Tigray’s population —as many as 5.2 million people—need urgent assistance," the U.S. Agency for International Development said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)