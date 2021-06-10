Left Menu

US imposes sanctions on daughter of Nicaragua''s president

The US Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on the daughter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a top army official a day after the arrests of two more potential opposition candidates for the presidency.The US said the sanctions, imposed on Wednesday, are intended to force the Ortega regime to return to democratic procedures.

PTI | Managua | Updated: 10-06-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 02:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Nicaragua

The US Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on the daughter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a top army official a day after the arrests of two more potential opposition candidates for the presidency.

The US said the sanctions, imposed on Wednesday, are intended to force the Ortega regime to return to democratic procedures. Ortega's daughter, Camila Ortega Murillo, became the 31st official or relative of the Ortega regime to have their US assets blocked since 2017. The sanctions also prohibit US citizens from dealing with them. Also sanctioned on Wednesday were the leader of Ortega's Sandinista party in Congress, the head of the country's central bank and a high-ranking army general.

Ortega arrested on Tuesday two more potential challengers in the November 7 elections, bringing to four the number of opposition pre-candidates detained in a week. Ortega is seeking his fourth consecutive term.

