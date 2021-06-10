Left Menu

El Chapo's wife expected to plead guilty to US charges

During Guzmans trial in 2019, prosecutors said she helped orchestrate Guzmans two prison breaks in Mexico.As Mexicos most powerful drug lord, Guzman ran a cartel responsible for smuggling cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors say.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 05:13 IST
El Chapo's wife expected to plead guilty to US charges
  • Country:
  • United States

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges after she had been charged in the US with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro is due in court on Thursday in Washington for a plea agreement hearing, according to court records. She had previously pleaded not guilty after being charged in a single-count criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the US.

She was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Prosecutors have alleged Coronel ''worked closely with the command-and-control structure'' of the Sinaloa cartel and conspired to distribute large quantities of drugs, knowing they would be smuggled into the U.S.

Her arrest was a surprise in part because authorities made no move to arrest her over the past two years, even after she was implicated in her husband's crimes. During Guzman's trial in 2019, prosecutors said she helped orchestrate Guzman's two prison breaks in Mexico.

As Mexico's most powerful drug lord, Guzman ran a cartel responsible for smuggling cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors say. They also said his ''army of sicarios'', or ''hitmen'', was under orders to kidnap, torture and kill anyone who got in his way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
3
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021