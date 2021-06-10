China, U.S. recognise importance of business exchanges -China commerce ministry
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-06-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 06:52 IST
- Country:
- China
China said on Thursday its commerce minister Wang Wentao spoke to his U.S. counterpart Gina Raimondo, in a statement posted on the official website of China's commerce ministry.
Both sides recognise the importance of business exchanges and will keep lines of communication open, the statement said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- commerce ministry
- Gina Raimondo
- U.S.
- China
Advertisement