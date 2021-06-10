Left Menu

2 Palestinian officers reported killed in West Bank shootout

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.A poster circulated on local media identified the two dead as members of the Palestinian Authoritys Military Intelligence force.Israeli raids in autonomous West Bank areas administered by the Palestinian Authority are common, and they are usually meant to arrest wanted Palestinians. However, clashes with the Palestinian forces are rare as such operations are believed to be coordinated between the sides.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli troops shot and killed two security officers during clashes in the town of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Thursday.

Online video appears to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots are heard in the background. One shouts that they are exchanging fire with Israeli “undercover” forces.

The ministry said a third Palestinian was severely wounded in the shootout. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

A poster circulated on local media identified the two dead as members of the Palestinian Authority's Military Intelligence force.

Israeli raids in autonomous West Bank areas administered by the Palestinian Authority are common, and they are usually meant to arrest wanted Palestinians. However, clashes with the Palestinian forces are rare as such operations are believed to be coordinated between the sides.

