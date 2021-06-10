Left Menu

Maha: 2 revenue officials held for taking bribe

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:19 IST
Representative image
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two revenue officials from neighboring Raigad district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person for updating his land purchase deal in official records, ACB officials said. The person along with an associate bought a plot of land at Mangaon in Maharashtra's Raigad district in 2019.

When he approached the land revenue department for the documentation of the purchase, a talathi, and a circle officer there allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from him to enter his name in the revenue records, the ACB said in a release.

The person then approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught the talathi while accepting the amount from the complainant on behalf of the circle officer on Wednesday.

The ACB subsequently nabbed the circle officer.

A case was registered against the two accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

