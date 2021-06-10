Left Menu

Palestinians say two officers die in WBank clash with Israeli forces

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:31 IST
Palestinians say two officers die in WBank clash with Israeli forces
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli forces raided a town in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, touching off exchanges of gunfire in which two Palestinian security men were killed and a third person critically wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Asked about the overnight incident in Jenin, the Israeli army referred Reuters to the paramilitary border police, whose spokesman did not immediately respond.

Israel regularly conducts operations against Palestinian militants in the West Bank. But it rarely clashes with Palestinian Authority security forces, which conduct discreet coordination with Israel designed to maintain order in the territory despite long-stalled talks on Palestinian statehood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021