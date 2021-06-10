Left Menu

Louisiana police probing unit involved in Ronald Greene case for excessive force, racism- AP

The unit is being investigated by a secret internal panel that was set up in response to the death of Greene, 49, and three other cases of stopping Black men, AP reported, citing four people familiar with the panel's existence. Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Greene's death further fueled a national debate over police brutality, especially against Black men, after police bodycam video showed officers punching and dragging him.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:38 IST
Louisiana police probing unit involved in Ronald Greene case for excessive force, racism- AP
  • Country:
  • United States

The Louisiana State Police unit involved in the deadly May 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene is under investigation over whether its officers are systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse, the Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/la-state-wire-louisiana-death-of-ronald-greene-arrests-4a47c5e0ef720019d15818cf32eb2a2a on Wednesday. The unit is being investigated by a secret internal panel that was set up in response to the death of Greene, 49, and three other cases of stopping Black men, AP reported, citing four people familiar with the panel's existence.

Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The seven-member panel investigating the unit has begun to review thousands of bodycam videos from the past two years involving a dozen troopers, at least four of whom were involved in Greene's arrest, the report said. No troopers have been charged in Greene's arrest.

It added that investigators were looking for signs of excessive force, examining whether troopers showed racist tendencies and whether they used means to hide evidence. Greene's death further fueled a national debate over police brutality, especially against Black men, after police bodycam video showed officers punching and dragging him. One officer shocked him with a stun gun.

Footage also showed Greene leading police on a high-speed chase, then crashing his car. An autopsy showed that he had alcohol and cocaine in his system and suffered multiple injuries from the crash as well as injuries from a physical struggle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021