China's securities regulator urges closer cooperation among global watchdogs

China's top securities regulator said on Thursday that Chinese companies are free to choose their listing locations while calling for closer cooperation among global watchdogs.

Yi Huiman, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also encouraged relevant international institutions to improve the effectiveness of commodity price discovery, in moves that he said would help ensure stability and safety of the global supply chain.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)