China's securities regulator urges closer cooperation among global watchdogs

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China's top securities regulator said on Thursday that Chinese companies are free to choose their listing locations while calling for closer cooperation among global watchdogs.

Yi Huiman, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also encouraged relevant international institutions to improve the effectiveness of commodity price discovery, in moves that he said would help ensure stability and safety of the global supply chain.

