Man killed, his son injured in accident in UP

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 10-06-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:08 IST
Man killed, his son injured in accident in UP
A 58-year-old man was killed and his son injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in Kalyanpur area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Kanpur-Allahabad highway when Rajkumar Singh (58) and Ajay Singh (25) were going somewhere, Station House Officer (SHO), Kalyanpur Keshav Verma said. Ajay Singh was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious, he said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and police is probing the matter, the SHO said.

