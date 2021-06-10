Left Menu

UK police evacuate hotel near G7 summit after hoax suspicious package

"We currently believe that this was a hoax incident and a criminal investigation has been launched," Devon and Cornwall Police said. Police have closed off roads and coastal paths to Carbis Bay, the small seaside resort which is hosting the event, erecting steel fences and putting other restrictions in place.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:46 IST
UK police evacuate hotel near G7 summit after hoax suspicious package
Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police at the G7 summit in south west England evacuated a hotel in Falmouth after reports of a suspicious package early on Thursday morning, which they later called a "hoax incident". U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday evening and is staying in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay, about 25 miles away from Falmouth, where most media covering the event are staying.

Security for the G7 event, the first in-person meeting of the leaders of major developed economies for nearly two years, is tight. "We currently believe that this was a hoax incident and a criminal investigation has been launched," Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Police have closed off roads and coastal paths to Carbis Bay, the small seaside resort which is hosting the event, erecting steel fences and putting other restrictions in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021