UK minister calls for more pragmatic approach from EU on N.Ireland

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:55 IST
British trade policy minister called for a more pragmatic approach from the European Union over the operation of the Northern Irish protocol.

"We absolutely agree that preserving the peace in Northern Ireland but to do that does need a more pragmatic approach with the European Union in terms of how it interprets the protocol," British minister of state for trade policy Greg Hands told Sky News on Thursday.

