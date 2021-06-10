Guj : I-T dept employee, peon held for taking bribe

A Class-3 employee of the Income Tax department and a peon were caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 400 from a person for fetching his Permanent Account Number (PAN) in Gujarat's Mehsana town, the ACB said on Thursday.

A tax assistant from the I-T office in ward No.1 of Mehsana and his peon, who was hired on a contractual basis, had allegedly demanded Rs 500 from the person who approached the department after he lost his PAN card, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The person approached the local ACB office and lodged a complaint.

An ACB team laid a trap and asked the complainant to give the cash to the accused at the I-T office on Wednesday.

After some negotiations, the tax assistant agreed to take Rs 400 and asked the complainant to give the cash to the peon. As soon as the peon accepted the cash in the presence of the tax assistant, the ACB officials caught both of them, the release said.

