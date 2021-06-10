Left Menu

Man shot dead by three persons in northeast Delhi

Satish Kumar was standing in his balcony when three men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly shot at him and fled.Kumar was rushed to JPC hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, a senior police officer said.A case has been registered and one of the accused has been zeroed in, he said, adding that efforts are being made to catch him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 12:21 IST
Man shot dead by three persons in northeast Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three persons in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Jagjivan Nagar area. Satish Kumar was standing in his balcony when three men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly shot at him and fled.

Kumar was rushed to JPC hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and one of the accused has been zeroed in, he said, adding that efforts are being made to catch him. They are also scanning through CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events, the officer said.

The police said all angles are being probed, including that of personal enmity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021