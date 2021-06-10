Left Menu

UP man detained for demanding Rs 1 crore extortion money from neighbor

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 12:28 IST
One person was detained for demanding Rs 1 crore as extortion money from a businessman here, police said on Thursday.

Sharada Kumar, a resident of station road in Chandausi area, complained that that someone tossed a letter in his house, demanding Rs 1 crore and ran away.

The detainee, Kumar's neighbour, was mentally unstable, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said, adding it appeared to be a prank.

He was detained on the basis of the CCTV footage. Station House Officer (SHO) Chandausi Devendra Sharma said that an FIR was registered in this regard and further investigation was on.

