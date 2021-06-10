Committed to prevent any misuse of sensitive data regarding COVID vaccines, says Centre

After reports in a section of the media highlighting the letter of the Union Health Ministry to States and Union Territories regarding the eVIN inventory and temperature data of COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry on Thursday clarified that the letter was intended to prevent the use of such sensitive data for unauthorised commercial purposes. The ministry further said that the government's advice to States and UTs to obtain the permission of the Union Ministry of Health before sharing the E-VIN data and analytics related to vaccines stocks and the temperature at which they are stored is solely to prevent any misuse of this data by various agencies for commercial purpose.

"The crucial information related to specific vaccine usage trends for multiple vaccines used in Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), and temperature-related data in respect to each such vaccine, can be used to manipulate the market as well as associated research with respect to various vaccines and cold chain equipments," it said. It further said that it is important to note that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is using the E-VIN electronic platform for all vaccines used under UIP for more than six years now.

"Sharing of sensitive E-VIN data on stocks and storage, temperature requires the Health Ministry's prior consent," it said. The data on COVID-19 vaccine stocks, consumption and balance as reflected on the Co-WIN platform and is being regularly shared in a transparent manner by the Union Health Ministry with the media and public through weekly press conferences and daily press releases.

The government of India is committed to transparency in the COVID-19 vaccination programme and that is the reason it came up with real-time IT-based tracking of vaccine logistics up to beneficiaries through Co-WIN. The aim is to share the information with the general public on a regular basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)