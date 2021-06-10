Chinese national held by BSF along India-Bangladesh border in WB

A Chinese national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal on Thursday, officials said.

He was ''intercepted'' by a BSF party near the border in Malda district.

The man is being questioned by officials of the BSF, local police, and intelligence agencies, and further details will be known once the session ends, they said.

The officials said a laptop, a Chinese passport, and some other items have been recovered from him.

