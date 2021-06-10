Building collapse: Maha govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to victims’ kin

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the house collapse incident in Mumbai’s Malwani area.

It also said that the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the government. Eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after two floors of a three-storey building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house located at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in Malwani around 11.15 pm on Wednesday, officials said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled the loss of lives in the incident and visited the Shatabdi Hospital in the city on Thursday to inquire about the well-being of the survivors, a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

As soon as Thackeray got information of the incident last night, he spoke to municipal commissioner I S Chahal and directed that the rescue operation be carried out in a careful manner and the injured be rushed to hospital and treated with government expense, it said. The fire brigade, civic authorities, police were at the site since the last night to clear the debris and ensure rescue and relief operations.

During the chief minister's visit to the hospital, state environment minister and Mumbai suburban gaurdian minister Aaditya Thackeray, civic chief Chahal and mayor Kishori Pednekar accompanied him, the statement said.

