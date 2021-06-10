Russia expels North Macedonian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:28 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia declared a North Macedonian diplomat persona non grata on Thursday, the Russian foreign ministry said, in response to a similar move by Skopje last month.
The ministry said in a statement that North Macedonia's initial move had been unwarranted. It did not name the diplomat who was being expelled.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Macedonia's
- Russian
- Russia
- Skopje
Advertisement