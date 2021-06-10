Left Menu

Russia expels North Macedonian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:28 IST
  • Russian Federation

Russia declared a North Macedonian diplomat persona non grata on Thursday, the Russian foreign ministry said, in response to a similar move by Skopje last month.

The ministry said in a statement that North Macedonia's initial move had been unwarranted. It did not name the diplomat who was being expelled.

