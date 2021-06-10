Left Menu

UP: Minor girl filmed while being molested, 5 held

Five people were arrested here after a video went viral on social media in which they were seen molesting a 16-year-old girl in a cane field, police said on Thursday. Udayraj, Saurabh Verma, Ram Lagan, Pillu and one other were arrested from a village here on Wednesday for making the video in which the minor girl is semi-nude, they said.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:53 IST
UP: Minor girl filmed while being molested, 5 held
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested here after a video went viral on social media in which they were seen molesting a 16-year-old girl in a cane field, police said on Thursday. Udayraj, Saurabh Verma, Ram Lagan, Pillu and one other were arrested from a village here on Wednesday for making the video in which the minor girl is semi-nude, they said. The purported video shows the accused removing the girl's clothes and threatening and abusing her.

The accused were identified from the video which is of May 31, they added.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused and they have been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police, Hemant Kutiyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021