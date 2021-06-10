UP: Minor girl filmed while being molested, 5 held

Five people were arrested here after a video went viral on social media in which they were seen molesting a 16-year-old girl in a cane field, police said on Thursday. Udayraj, Saurabh Verma, Ram Lagan, Pillu and one other were arrested from a village here on Wednesday for making the video in which the minor girl is semi-nude, they said. The purported video shows the accused removing the girl's clothes and threatening and abusing her.

The accused were identified from the video which is of May 31, they added.

Advertisement

An FIR has been lodged against the accused and they have been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police, Hemant Kutiyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)