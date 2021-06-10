Left Menu

Islamic State claims killing deminers in north Afghanistan

They were asked Who is Hazara among you and Who among you is working with the atheist Taliban Mohammad Zarif, another survivor, said some of the de-miners managed to escape, helped by local villagers, who opened fire on the IS militants.The Islamic State affiliate has declared war on the countrys Shiites, who are mostly ethnic Hazaras in the rest of Afghanistan, with some pockets of Sunni Muslim Hazaras in the north.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:57 IST
Islamic State claims killing deminers in north Afghanistan
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Islamic State affiliate has claimed a horrific attack this week that killed 10 workers of the HALO Trust de-mining organization and wounded 16 others in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province. The statement issued late on Wednesday said IS operatives killed and wounded 60 workers "firing on them with their machine guns." According to reports from survivors, the gunmen were looking for ethnic Hazaras, who in most parts of Afghanistan are Shiite Muslims in mostly Sunni Afghanistan. However, in northern Afghanistan, many of the Hazaras are Sunni Muslims. It was not clear whether the IS gunmen were aware that the Hazaras among the deminers were Sunni Muslims. Wounded in the leg, Sheikh Mohammad recounted the horrors of the attack from his hospital bed. The gunmen herded the de-miners into two rooms, said Mohammad. Then the questions began. They were asked: "Who is Hazara among you?' and "Who among you is working with the atheist Taliban?" Mohammad Zarif, another survivor, said some of the de-miners managed to escape, helped by local villagers, who opened fire on the IS militants.

The Islamic State affiliate has declared war on the country's Shiites, who are mostly ethnic Hazaras in the rest of Afghanistan, with some pockets of Sunni Muslim Hazaras in the north. The IS has also declared war on the Taliban, whom they are fighting in bitter battles in eastern Afghanistan.

Three Hazaras were among the dead. It's not clear whether the Taliban were also among the dead.

According to The HALO Trust Global Media Manager, Louise Vaughan, there was 110 de-mining local personnel of the organization in the camp that was attacked. They had finished their work on a minefield nearby when the "unknown armed group" opened fire at them. The attack took place late in the night n Tuesday at the HALO camp in camp in the Baghlan Markazi district of northern Baghlan province.

The Taliban immediately denied any connection to the attack, while the government blamed the insurgent group.

The attack was condemned by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, who called it "heinous." in a statement, it said that "aid workers and humanitarian organizations are protected under international humanitarian law," The HALO Trust is one of several de-mining organizations in Afghanistan that clear unexploded mines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021