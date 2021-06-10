Left Menu

BSF intercepts Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday intercepted a Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday intercepted a Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda. In a statement, BSF said the Chinese national is being interviewed by the concerned agencies.

"Today, a Chinese national was intercepted by BSF troops in the area of Malda, West Bengal. Interview of the individual is presently underway by concerned agencies," BSF said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

