Left Menu

COVID-19 slowed down construction of Delhi's 1st smog tower, will be ready by Aug 15: Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the construction work of Delhis first smog tower at Connaught Place and it will now be ready by August 15.The Delhi cabinet had approved the project in October last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 15:17 IST
COVID-19 slowed down construction of Delhi's 1st smog tower, will be ready by Aug 15: Rai
Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)
  • Country:
  • India

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the construction work of Delhi's first smog tower at Connaught Place and it will now be ready by August 15.

The Delhi cabinet had approved the project in October last year. The 20-meter-tall structure, being set up to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, was supposed to be ready by June 15.

''The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the construction work of the smog tower, the first-of-its-kind in India. The work is being expedited. Now, it will be ready by August 15,'' Rai told reporters here.

He also said that many experts have different views about the efficacy of smog towers.

''This is a pilot project. Experts will monitor its utility and thereafter, the government will take a call on building more such structures,'' he said. Tata Projects Limited (TPL) is implementing the Rs 20-crore project on the ground with technical support from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. National Building Construction Corporation India Ltd. has been appointed as a project management consultant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021