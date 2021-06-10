Left Menu

Five drug peddlers held in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 15:40 IST
Five people were arrested on charges of possessing synthetic drugs worth Rs 30 lakh here, police said on Thursday.

The accused five were part of a gang whose members were arrested on April 29 at Kadugodi in the city.

''This gang gathers information about the desired drugs through the Tar Browser of Dark Web and Dread Website and purchase the stuff from a local vendor through Wickr-Me mobile application.

Payment was done through Bitcoin,'' the police said.

They sell it to the rich, mostly those in the IT-BT industry at Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per Ecstasy pill and LSD as the demand for the drugs had gone manifold during the lockdown.

Police seized 119 Ecstasy pills, 150 LSD paper sheets and six mobile phones from their possession.

