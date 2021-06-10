Armed robbers loot Rs 1.19 Cr from bank branch in Bihar

Armed robbers looted Rs 1.19 crore from a private bank branch in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Jarua Bazar in Ganga Bridge police station area in the morning, Hajipur Sadar Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raghav Dayal said.

He said four armed robbers were involved in the incident and they had come to the bank branch on motorcycles.

A special team has been formed to investigate the incident, Superintendent of Police Manish said after visiting the spot.

