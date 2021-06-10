UP: Astrologer held in Delhi for duping woman of cash, jewellery

A Delhi-based astrologer has been arrested for allegedly cheating a women from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on the pretext of conducting a 'puja', police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said an astrologer named Mahavir Sharma took jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 53,000 from Pooja Dubey on April 11 for performing the puja.

The accused later fled with the cash and jewellery.

Dubey, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Ballia's Kotwali area, had registered a complaint against the astrologer following the escape.

Nearly two months later, Sharma was arrested from Punjabi Bagh area of ​​New Delhi on Wednesday, he said.

The astrologer is a resident of Sikar district in Rajasthan and had taken a rented accommodation in the national capital to cheat people with such acts, the police claimed.

