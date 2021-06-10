Left Menu

UP: Astrologer held in Delhi for duping woman of cash, jewellery

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:32 IST
UP: Astrologer held in Delhi for duping woman of cash, jewellery
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-based astrologer has been arrested for allegedly cheating a women from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on the pretext of conducting a 'puja', police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said an astrologer named Mahavir Sharma took jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 53,000 from Pooja Dubey on April 11 for performing the puja.

The accused later fled with the cash and jewellery.

Dubey, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Ballia's Kotwali area, had registered a complaint against the astrologer following the escape.

Nearly two months later, Sharma was arrested from Punjabi Bagh area of ​​New Delhi on Wednesday, he said.

The astrologer is a resident of Sikar district in Rajasthan and had taken a rented accommodation in the national capital to cheat people with such acts, the police claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021