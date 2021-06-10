Two brothers found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

Two brothers were found hanging from a tree in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to police. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” Kelwara police station SHO Shaitan Singh said. He said a man spotted the bodies hanging from a tree and informed police following which the bodies were shifted to a mortuary for autopsy. ''Ambalal (22) and his younger brother Prakash (18) used to work in Gujarat and returned to Rajsamand sometime ago. Their bodies were found hanging today,'' he said, adding that the matter is being probed.

