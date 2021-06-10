Left Menu

India, Indonesia resolve to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:08 IST
India, Indonesia resolve to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership
  • Country:
  • India

India and Indonesia on Thursday vowed to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership while reviewing the bilateral ties in a wide range of areas.

The review was carried out at a virtual meeting between Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Indonesia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar.

''During the meeting, both leaders reviewed India-Indonesia bilateral relationship, spanning across a wide range of areas,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the two ministers also discussed cooperation on regional issues and in multilateral fora. ''Both leaders expressed commitment to further strengthen India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said Muraleedharan also thanked the Indonesian government for sending relief materials to India for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defence and security cooperation between India and Indonesia has been on an upward trajectory in the last few years, particularly in the maritime domain.

Indonesia is an important country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021