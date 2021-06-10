Five held in Mumbai for posing as policemen, robbing people

A gang of five persons was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly duping people, especially senior citizens, by posing as policemen and decamping with their valuables, an official said. Based on a complaint lodged by a Ghatkopar resident, the police arrested Majlum Fayyaz Hussain alias Jaggu (44), Kasim Haidar Sayyad Irani (28), Talibh Irani (55), Jafarali Irani (39) and Sadik Ali Rehmat Saifullah Jaffri (19), all residents of Ambivali in Kalyan taluka, an official said.

As per the complainant, the accused posed as policemen and robbed her off her jewellery, he said.

During the probe, the police found that the accused had multiple cases to their name, including a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organise Crime Act (MCOCA), the official said. The accused are wanted in more than 100 cases across different cities, including Bhopal, Bengaluru, Kolkata, among others, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

