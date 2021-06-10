Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:13 IST
PM Modi to attend outreach sessions of G7 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit on June 12 and 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Last month, the MEA said Modi will not travel to the UK to attend the summit of the G7 grouping in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.

As chair of G7, the UK has invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit.

