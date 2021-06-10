Left Menu

U.S. pushes U.N. Security Council to publicly address Ethiopia's Tigray

Reuters | New York | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:23 IST
Linda Thomas-Greenfield Image Credit: Wikipedia
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday pushed for the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly on Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people are in famine conditions.

She also told a virtual event on Tigray, organized by the United States and the European Union, that it's "time for the Ethiopian government to respond responsibly to requests for humanitarian access."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

