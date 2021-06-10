US Domestic News Roundup: Hoover Dam reservoir hits record low, in sign of extreme western U.S. drought; Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' readies guilty plea in Washington and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Hoover Dam reservoir hits record low, in sign of extreme western U.S. drought

The reservoir created by Hoover Dam, an engineering marvel that symbolized the American ascendance of the 20th Century, has sunk to its lowest level ever, underscoring the gravity of the extreme drought across the U.S. West. Lake Mead, formed in the 1930s from the damming of the Colorado River at the Nevada-Arizona border about 30 miles (50 km) east of Las Vegas, is the largest reservoir in the United States. It is crucial to the water supply of 25 million people including in the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas.

Louisiana police probing unit involved in Ronald Greene case for excessive force, racism- AP

The Louisiana State Police unit involved in the deadly May 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene is under investigation over whether its officers are systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse, the Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/la-state-wire-louisiana-death-of-ronald-greene-arrests-4a47c5e0ef720019d15818cf32eb2a2a on Wednesday. The unit is being investigated by a secret internal panel that was set up in response to the death of Greene, 49, and three other cases of stopping Black men, AP reported, citing four people familiar with the panel's existence.

With AOC's backing, Wiley cements liberal support in volatile NYC mayoral race

For months, a trio of liberal Democratic candidates in New York City's mayoral race has vied for the mantle of progressive standard-bearer in a crowded field. In recent days, however, Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer and former MSNBC analyst, has scored endorsements from a constellation of prominent left-wing figures and organizations, including U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (often known by her initials, AOC), U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and the Working Families Party.

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' readies guilty plea in Washington

The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, is due to plead guilty on Thursday in Washington, where she has been accused of helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel of smugglers, court records show. It was not immediately clear what charges Coronel would plead guilty to in a virtual hearing at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.

U.S. senators push for infrastructure plan that avoids tax hikes

A bipartisan group of 10 senators is trying to craft a plan to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without tax hikes, lawmakers said on Wednesday, though some of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats fretted that such an approach on infrastructure legislation would fail. Revamping America's infrastructure is a high priority for Biden, but his sweeping $1.7 trillion proposal has run into trouble in a Congress that his party only narrowly controls, making Republican support pivotal.

Ex-White House lawyer was 'perturbed' by Trump effort to halt Russia probe -transcript

Former White House lawyer Don McGahn told congressional investigators that he was "perturbed" by Donald Trump's efforts to shut down the U.S. Special Counsel investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election, according to a transcript made public on Wednesday. McGahn testified during a closed-door June 4 interview https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/former-counsel-tells-congress-trump-efforts-undercut-russia-probe-democrats-2021-06-04 that he felt "trapped" after a June 2017 phone call in which the then-president asked him to pressure a Justice Department official to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

COVID-19 takes center stage at U.S. primate center

On a 500-acre plot of land near a small Louisiana town north of New Orleans, about 5,000 monkeys climb and lounge in an enclosure. Many of the primates, mostly rhesus macaques, at the Tulane National Research Centre are destined for use in scientific research for COVID-19.

Analysis-Biden ambitions on infrastructure, voting, guns hit Washington buzz saw

President Joe Biden embarked on his first foreign trip on Wednesday, leaving behind an uncertain domestic agenda with many of his most ambitious pledges on the U.S. economy, civil rights and climate change facing massive challenges. Hope for a bipartisan infrastructure bill faded this week after a group of Republican lawmakers offered the Democratic president a third of the investment he has sought.

Police did not disperse protesters so Trump could hold photo op, U.S. watchdog finds

A U.S. government watchdog on Wednesday released a report finding that federal police did not clear protesters from a park near the White House last summer so that former president Donald Trump could walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity. The report, by the U.S. Interior Department's inspector general, said U.S. Park Police violently dispersed people from Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020 as part of a plan made earlier in the day for a contractor to install fencing.

Bruised by border politics, some Biden officials cling to Trump restrictions

Jasibi says she fled her hometown in Honduras after a gang killed her parents and gave her 24 hours to leave the country. The 37-year-old headed north, hoping to seek asylum in the United States, but earlier this year was blocked by a Trump-era health order left in place by President Joe Biden. The order enables U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants at both the southern and northern borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, essentially cutting off access to asylum for most migrants.

